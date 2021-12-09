Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Divine Rays British School, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, a modern college established by the Spiritual Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (a.ka. Fr. Ebube Muonso) yesterday clinched 1st position in this year annual Archbishop Valerian Okeke Science Competition sponsored by Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese.

Also, an SS3 student of the college, Ernest Ifeanyi Ofioama took the 1st position in the Senior Category of the science competition with 79 points and was rewarded with a laptop.

All Hallows Seminary school, Onitsha took 2nd position, while Divine Rays took the 3rd position in the competition among all the schools in Onitsha Archdiocese, just as Eugene Bruno Ayalogu of the All Hallows seminary and Franklin Ekemezie of the Christ the King College, CKC, Onitsha took 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the senior category, scoring 68 and 67 points each.

In junior secondary school category, Debora Igwilo of the Regina Pacis Model secondary school, Onitsha took the 1st position with 86 points, while John Paul of All Hallows seminary and Somtochukwu Okwuego of Divine Rays took 2nd and 3rd positions with 84 and 83 points each.

Presenting the awards to the various winners, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Maduka Okeke explained that the competition was aimed at bringing out the brilliant parts of the students in the Archdiocese to the limelight.

According to Archbishop Okeke, “the best way to learn is to start learning, adding, to achieve greatness, one must embrace culture of excellence”.

He therefore charged the students to work harder in order to win competitions at both Archdiocesan, national and international arena, adding that he is still enjoying the technovation competition won by the students of Regina Pacis in far away United States of America, USA, in retrospect.

Rev. Fr. Simeon Amuluche, Schools Project manager in the Archdiocese, explained that Archbishop graciously doled out the sum of N40,000 for the first position winners at both junior and senior categories, N30,000 for the second position winners and N20,000 for the third position winners, just as the runners-up from 4th to 9th positions were given consolation prizes of N5,000 each.