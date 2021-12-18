Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The return of Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, the exiting Anambra state guber aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Nov. 6 poll is sweet music to the ears of well meaning APC members.

Nwankwo the second in the rerurn among three pre-June 26,2021 governorship aspirants in the party had in protest quit APC to vie for the election on the platform of African Alliance Congress (AAC) revalidated his membership in Oko, his homestead in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okelo Madukaife, State Publicity Secretary in a statement said, Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu, who vied under Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had earlier returned, leaving only Chief Ben Etiaba to complete the return.

Nwankwo told an excited cross-section of admirers and party men that he has put the distortion of primaries of June 26 behind and is back to help rebuild the party for the future, where no such heist can happen.

He commended the Leader of the Sen. Chris Ngige for pointing the way forward,

“We welcome Dr. Nwankwo back to the fold and trust that his stay, going forward will be long, fruitful and happy for him, yet inspiring for his followers.

“Additionally, we are pleased that Dr. Nwankwo returned with some members of ACC,” he said.