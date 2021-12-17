Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The former President declared that secession is not the way to go and promised his loyalty to a united Nigeria.

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said he will never support calls for secession.

This is as he revealed why he doesn’t believe in and would never support the agitations for the Yoruba Nation.

Obasanjo said that secession is not the way to go and promised his loyalty to a united Nigeria.

The former president argued that more can be achieved by having a united Nigeria than promoting agitations for the break up of the country.

Obasanjo made the submission during a retreat on inclusive security organized by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa.

He said: “One thing that we’ve together in common is Nigeria.

“I have never used Yoruba Nation, and I will never, because I believe that my Nigerianess is bigger than my Yorubaness, and neither my Yorubaness or Nigerianess should stand in the way of each other.

“For me, my Nigerianess is very important because I am more than what I should have been as a Nigerian than as a oduduwa republic man, and I believe that should be the case for everyone of us.

“Why should the accident of my place of birth be a hindrance for me as a human being first of all, and for me as a Nigerian?” he questioned.