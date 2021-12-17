Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission says it will set up ‘Help Areas’ across major flashpoints in Anambra State for speedy response to any emergency during the Christmas season.

The State Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr Adeoye, disclosed this when he received a team led by the South East Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Major James Eze, in his office in Awka.

He assured that FRSC in Anambra State is fully prepared to tackle any emergency and ensure that Ndi Anambra coming home for Christmas are safe on the roads.

Adeoye listed the ‘Help Areas’ to include Bridge Head, Onitsha, Building Materials Market, Ogidi-Ogbunike, Agu-Awka Intersection, and Onitsha-Owerri Road, stating that men of the command would always be at those spots to cover emerging traffic challenges.

The state FRSC boss described NEMA as a major partner in the quest for safety, calling on the personnel to continue to synergize with the FRSC to achieve desired results.

Speaking Earlier, the South East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Major Eze, described FRSC as one of Nigeria’s critical safety response arms , and called for continued mutual working relationship to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator appealed to the military and other security units to remove their checkpoints at the Onitsha Bridge Head as the usual heavy Christmas gridlock could weigh down the ageing bridge.