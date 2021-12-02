Breaking News: Court Fixes Nnamdi Kanu’s Application Challenging Jurisdiction To January 18, Remains In Custody

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

The detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was conspicuously absent at the federal high court sitting in Abuja, where he is presently being prosecuted by the Federal Government over alleged  treasonable felony, terrorism and other related offences.


The court also adjourned to January 18, 2022 to hear the application challenging the jurisdiction of court and bail application. 

It would be recalled  that the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had on November 10, adjourned Kanu’s trial to January 19, 2022.

The matter which was  brought forward to December 2, following appeals made to Justice Nyako, by the IPOB leader’s legal team for their application for abridgement of time to be heard. 

There were speculation that Kanu will  be produced in court  Thursday but there was no presence of operatives of Department of State Service  ( DSS ) and other security agents at the premises of the court. 

The judge granted Kanu’s application for abridgement of time, however, she refused to accommodate further trial within December as a result of her schedule. 

The court took time to go through it’s diary, and insisted there was no vacant date to bring Kanu’s trial to December. 

However, the court was able to fix the matter for January 18, instead of the earlier slated January 19, 2022.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here