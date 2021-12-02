Advertisement

The detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was conspicuously absent at the federal high court sitting in Abuja, where he is presently being prosecuted by the Federal Government over alleged treasonable felony, terrorism and other related offences.

The court also adjourned to January 18, 2022 to hear the application challenging the jurisdiction of court and bail application.

It would be recalled that the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had on November 10, adjourned Kanu’s trial to January 19, 2022.

The matter which was brought forward to December 2, following appeals made to Justice Nyako, by the IPOB leader’s legal team for their application for abridgement of time to be heard.

There were speculation that Kanu will be produced in court Thursday but there was no presence of operatives of Department of State Service ( DSS ) and other security agents at the premises of the court.

The judge granted Kanu’s application for abridgement of time, however, she refused to accommodate further trial within December as a result of her schedule.

The court took time to go through it’s diary, and insisted there was no vacant date to bring Kanu’s trial to December.

However, the court was able to fix the matter for January 18, instead of the earlier slated January 19, 2022.