As the emergency seating of the Federal Court set to seat over the ongoing Nnamdi Kanu – the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] today [December 10, 2021], it appears evident from information coming from inside the Court house that Nnamdi Kanu has not arrived at the Court premises. Security sources indicate it is likely the leader of IPOB may not appear in court today.

But in talking to the counsel of the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he indicated that he was readily able to confirm that the leader of IPOB will not appear before the Judge today.

The counsel however cleared the air on the rumored released of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS detention. He stated that today’s court seating was to deliberate on the ability of the federal high court to adjudicate on the Nnamdi Kanu case. “Hearing of the motion challenging the Jurisdiction of the court”.

At 10:08am, the Judge arrived the court. Justice Nyako upon arrived instructed for the covid19 protocol guideline to be followed. She indicated that the court room was congested. She ordered that one chair spacing must be maintained.

Stay tuned

See photographs from inside court:-