Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies to take stronger and tougher stand against criminals across the country.

He has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.

Bandits had killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

Buhari, also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Bajju on his demise just as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The President affirmed that security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

He has reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.