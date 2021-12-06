Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The 400,000 physically challenged persons in Anambra state , have tasked the governor -elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to provide those things the group lacks in the state

Some of their demands include, increase in inclusive governance which they enjoyed in the Gov. Willie Obiano administration and and continued employment of persons living with disabilities

Others are accessibility to public buildings (errecting Rams) in public establishments for them and extension of retirement age for people living disabilities because according to them, “we develop late ”

These were listed by Mary -Jane Umezinwa, leading the visual impaired from the office of governor.

She said Obiano had done well for the physically challenged in the state since he assumed office, adding that the group would want Soludo to improve on it

Already, Obiano, had approved the establishment of the Disability Rights Commission DRC, which the group had been angling for, with the Special Adviser to the governor on persons with Disability Matters, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie as Chairman

For the Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Anambra State JONPWD, Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke, the group wanted the implementation of the Anambra State Disability Rights Law 2018

This, according to him, would increase accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities by dismantling legal, social, economic and other barriers with active involvement of persons with disabilities and their representative organisation in every developmental processes in the State

Okeke, said Obiano had employed 215 of their members, while newly employed others , especially, teachers would soon be captured to add to the number

“We have Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other senior staff in different Ministries in the state, courtesy of Obiano and it wasn’t like that before now. We’re looking forward to seeing more from Soludo ” he said