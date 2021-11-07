Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP which is currently trailing the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and All Progressives Congress, APC, has recorded her first win a local government area.

PDP won Ogbaru local government with 3,445 votes making it her first victory after 14 local government’s results has been declared. APGA got 3051 votes, APC, 1178 votes and YPP, 484 votes.

In the 14 Local Government Areas which Results have so far been declared, APGA won in 12, PDP won one while Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North Local government area.

There was no election in Ihiala Local Government as was recorded and announced by the collation officer in the area.

Below is the results of the local government area so far declared:.

Orumba North LGA

APC: 2692

APGA: 4826

PDP: 1863

YPP: 659

AGUATA LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

PDP – 1672

YPP – 924

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

OYI LGA

APC – 2833

APGA – 6133

PDP – 2484

YPP- 900

AYAMELUM

APC – 2409

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2807

YPP- 407

NNEWI NORTH

APC – 1278

APGA – 3369

PDP- 1511

YPP- 6485

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 1039

APGA- 2312

PDP- 2016

YPP- 752

OGBARU LGA

APC- 1178

APGA- 3051

PDP- 3445

YPP- 484

ONITSHA NORTH

APC- 3909

APGA- 5587

PDP- 3781

YPP- 682