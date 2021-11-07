Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Seeing the embarrassing defeat staring them in the face, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called for the cancellation of the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

As at the time of their call, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is still accepting the results from their collation officers.

So far, 15 local governments results has been declared by the electoral board while Ihiala Council was cancelled and 5 more being expected.

The APC said the election is a fraud and accused the incumbent, Willie Obiano and APGA of manipulating the process.

Chief Basil Ejidike, the APC Chairman, Anambra state in a statement said they will resist the rigging.

The statement reads:

“What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra Gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we’ll stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC Governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity. We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through instrumentality corrupt minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices. But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up-to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us