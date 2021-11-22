Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)has expressed shock that “while the Lekki toll gate massacre report, and the reactions trailing it, that nobody is mentioning the Obigbo massacre which happened about the same period and time last year”.

IPOB in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful “wonder why there is no report on the Obigbo genocide and ethnic cleansing which was sponsored ….”

The statement fingered a named governor, the Army, police and other security agencies in the ugly incident in Rivers State, against the hated tribe in Nigeria “and our people must bear that in mind always”, Mr Powerful added.

According to him, “Innocent Igbo youths were killed in cold blood last year …..Many dead bodies were thrown into the river by the masterminds to conceal evidence, yet there is no report about this genocide.

“The world must know about the floating of dead bodies of our people at the rivers in Obigbo and those still missing till date.

“The masterminds must come out openly and tell the world why he massacred people living in Obigbo LGA Rivers State. Wike must know that IPOB will never relent in the demand for Justice for those executed in Obigbo LGA last year.

“The world must know about the killings of Obigbo people and many illegally taken to the secret detentions in all parts of the Northern Nigeria. IPOB has secured release of about 600 innocent citizens taken to Nigeria army security detention facilities across the North and many are still missing till today.

“We must remind the world about testimonies of our Obigbo women raped by the Nigerian security agents in various secret detention centres across the Northern Nigerian states that resulted in their early deaths.

“The world must be aware of Obigbo women, men and children that died in the illegal and secret detention centres across Northern Nigeria states”.