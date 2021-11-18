Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The family of late Mr Kelechi Amos Irem from Ugwuma Edda, a village in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi,

gruesomely murdered have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, calling for the re-arrest of suspects.

Kelechi was murdered in cold blood on July 31, 2021 by suspected members of a notorious group of political enforcers known as and called “MORE KAN BE DONE” which has been fingered in the murder, maiming and destruction of the property of persons whom they consider as enemies or opponents of the said group.

However, solicitors to Messrs. Abia Onyike, Samuel Okam and Imo Chima, acting for themselves and other teeming members of Edda Rescue and Intervention have called for the re-arrest and prosecution of Paul Okey Onu and Ifeanyi Orji Ekea who were arbitrarily ordered to be released by the Attorney-General of the state.

Subsequently, the following 12 persons were involved in the killing of the said deceased:

Paul Okey Onu, Arua Ikwor Ekpe, Azunna Oko Akuma (alias Zino), Anya Etuu, Abuchi Chiam Mark, Otura Anya, Ifeanyi Oji Ekea, Kenneth Agha Okoro (alias Mukoro), Nnachi Oji (alia Caprinwa), Sunday Ibiam Tom, Arua Udu Oji and Peter Ogbuagu Elekwa.

“The above-listed individuals who are well known all over Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State are members of a notorious group of political enforcers known as and called “MORE KAN BE DONE” which has been fingered in the murder, maiming and destruction of the property of persons whom they consider as enemies or opponents of the said group.

“Attached hereto and marked Appendix “A” is a copy of a list of crimes allegedly committed by members of the said Group in the past.

“Kelechi Amos Irem was cut short without legal consequences.

“It is in the context of the above, that we humbly request that you use your good offices to:

“Order the re-arrest and prosecution of Paul Okey Onu and Ifeanyi Orji Ekea who were arbitrarily ordered to be released by the Attorney-General of Ebonyi State.

“Order the arrest of the other above listed suspects who allegedly caused the death of Mr. Kelechi Amos Irem, for purposes of their being investigated and possibly charged to Courts if found wanting; and

“Order the police to investigate the numerous alleged criminal offences that are listed in Appendix “A” herein.

“Sir, in making the above prayers, we are very mindful of the express provisions of Section 166(3) of the Administration uf Criminal Justice Act of Ebonyi State 2019 which provides thus:

“Where a nolle prosequi is entered in accordance with the provisions of this section or section 167, the discharge of a defendant shall not operate as a bar to any subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts”.

“We are of the candid opinion that the investigation and possible prosecution of persons for such high crimes as the cold blooded murder.

“It is our clients’ information to us, that in the case in issue there is overwhelming oral and documentary evidence that will establish the guilt of the killer of late Mr. Kelechi Amos Irem, if their paymasters and political office holders who hire and direct them to commit their dastardly acts are not allowed to trample on the law with impunity.

“It is now a matter of common knowledge that in the Ebonyi state of today, any known or alleged criminal who shares or holds the same political beliefs with the government of the day is free to commit whatever crimes that they are hired or directed to commit with little or no consequence as the Attorney General of the state is ever-willing to use his powers of nolle prosequi to set such alleged defendants free irrespective of the weight of evidence.

“Attached hereto and marked Appendix “Db” are copies of photographs of the murdered Mr. Kelechi Amos Irem. Our clients are also in possession of autopsy reports pertaining to the cause of death of the deceased person,” it added.