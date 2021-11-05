Advertisement

Oyo State Government has promised to consolidate the existing relationship with the Federal Road Safety Corps to reduce accident indexes in the State, particularly during the ember months.

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde said this today, at the 2021 National Workshop for Proprietors and Training for Instructors of Driving Schools organized by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), adding that the partnership will ensure continuous and adequate training of drivers across the State.

Makinde who was represented by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi, said the collaboration was necessary at such a time when there are more vehicular movements usually associated with some haste, rush and unacceptable attitude of untrained drivers.

The Executive Governor also commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the ongoing Driving School Standardization Programme (DSSP), aimed at improving driving school operations in Nigeria.

He noted that the programme has developed uniform standards, safety consciousness, professionalism and proficiency in drivers’ education in the State.

Governor Seyi Makinde extolled FRSC saying, “the great successes recorded in monitoring and regulating the driving school industry through driver training education which is evident in the reduction of road traffic crashes over the years as a result of improved driver education in recent times”.

The Governor added, “It is also very important to note here, that training of learner and professional drivers must be carried out in accordance with standards enshrined in the driving schools training manual, with all the required training facilities in place, most importantly trainees must undergo all the sessions required for the type of vehicles they intend to learn how to drive and at the end must pass the Compulsory Computer Base Test (CBT) before the National Drivers Licence is issued to them”.

“Through these efforts put in place by the FRSC, Nigeria has been recognized globally by several organizations including the United Nations and other international road safety organizations. Our National Drivers Licence is now recognized and accepted by counties across the globe”, the Governor said.

Governor Makinde, whilst enjoining all participants to contribute greatly during the technical sessions with a view to adding positively to the progress of the driving school industry, encouraged drivers across the State to be more careful during this last quarter of the year as the vigilance of everyone means safety for all while negligence of anyone portends danger to all.

Stakeholders at the workshop included the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Director DSS Oyo State Command, Representative of the FRSC Corp Marshal, Representatives of the Comptroller General of Customs, NSCDC among several others.