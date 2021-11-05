Advertisement

Governor Willie Obiano has requested registered voters in Anambra State to turn out not only in large numbers for the Saturday gubernatorial election in the state but do so early.

In a statement on behalf of Governor Obiano this evening, the Anmabra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, quoted Governor Obiano as explaining that an early turnout has become necessary because voting will close at 2.30pm.

About two and a half million people registered for the election in which 18 political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), will participate.

Governor Obiano assured the people that the voting will be peaceful, free and fair.

Thirty four thousand five hundred policemen have arrived from different parts of Nigeria to boost the 5,000 strong Anambra State Police Command.

There will be assisted by large numbers of men and women from other arms-bearing services like the army, navy, the Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Security and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Governor Obiano reminded the people that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not only rescinded its decision to prevent people from voting in the election but also urged voters to come out in droves.

“The IPOB leadership”, said Chief Obiano, “deserves commendation for listening to the cries of not only ndi Anambra but also other concerned persons from all over the Southeast and beyond, including traditional, religious and civil leaders”.

He added: “Every leader must endeavor to carry the people along in all its undertakings”.