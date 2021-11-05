Advertisement



To Call Nigerian Govt.to order

The Ndigbo Conservative Forum (NCF), has raised alarm over plot by the the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to exterminate Ndigbo in NIgeria.

The group in a statement signed by Dede Uzor A Uzor, the President, called on international human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to discreetly investigate the secret agenda of the Nigerian Government to annihilate Ndigbo and to set up of an investigative committee to bring Nigeria to justice.

It also asked the international organizations like United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and countries like United States of America (USA), Canada among others to investigate the program of mass murder of Ndigbo by the Federal Government of NIgeria since Buhari’s regime which allegedly led to the killing of over 10,200 Igbo youths

The group said all these rights bodies and democratic countries to as a matter of immediacy”investigate the sinister program of Federal Government going on in Igbo land”.

They lamented that in 2016 at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State there was monumental massacre of unrmed Igbo youth which was openly displayed by the soldiers after the killings.

Before this, alleged by the group, there was massive killings in Aba, Abia State, Porthacourt, Rivers State,Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State and Owerri, Imo State.

The group also said the latest was the killings in Emene, Enugu State, and recently in Awgu also in Enugu State,and Izombe, Orlu all in Imo State .

They called on international rights bodies and countries not only to condemn in unmistakeable term these killings but to take practical step to stop these heinous killings taking the shape of ethnic cleansing.

In the case of Isingwu, Awgu and Izombe, soldiers were seen branzely shooting directly at people, killing, burning houses and maiming with impunity outside the rules of engagement stipulated inline with our extant laws, Dede Uzor cautioned