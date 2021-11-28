Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

With huge job creation potential across several African countries, and unprecedented philanthropic activities, President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote is creating an ambiance of social stability in Africa.

A statement from media of Dangote which was emailed to reporters said “This is the consensus of crème de la crème and a high-ranking member of African Corps diplomatique who visited the Dangote pavilion at the ongoing 42nd Kano International Trade Fair, which was officially declared open at the weekend.

Statement said Dangote Industries Limited is one of the major sponsors of the Trade Fair.

Speaking during a visit to the Dangote pavilion, Ugandan Envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson, Ocheger described Mr. Dangote as an ‘African jewel’ and an institution, whose indirect support to African political leaders in the areas of job creation and industrialization are impacting positively on peace and stability on the continent.

The High Commissioner who was obviously elated by the several innovative products being displayed by the pan African conglomerate said job creation is central to the continent’s craving for social stability.

The Ambassador said he was extending an invitation to Mr. Dangote to come and invest in Uganda, adding that his country is peaceful and business-friendly.

Speaking also, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said Kano State is not only proud of Mr. Dangote and his company, but for creating opportunities for the African people.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, said the state will take advantage of the Africa Continent Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA) being historically a major trade route in Africa.

Speaking earlier, the President of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(KACCIMA), Dalhatu Abubakar, described as apt the theme for this year’s 42nd Trade Fair, which is: Consolidating the Challenges of Covid-19 pandemic to opportunities growth and development of micro, small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

Deputy President and Chairman of Trade Fair Committee Uba Tanko Mijinyawa said the Dangote Group has been a partner all through, even as he extolled its charity works through the Aliko Dangote Foundation(ADF).

The statement added that Dangote pavilion turns Mecca at Kano Fairthat excite participants at Kano Trade fair

The Dangote Group’s pavilion literally became a Mecca of a sort as participants thronged the company’s pavilion to have a glimpse at several innovative products being displayed.

“Some of the participants at the ongoing 42nd Kano International Trade Fair are customers who are conversant with our innovative products, others want to be distributors, and yet others are excited by the products and the magnifying scenery at the pavilion”, a statement from the company said.

The companies participating under Dangote Industries Limited are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Dangote Fertiliser.

The statement said participants who seek to do business with any of the Dangote Group’s subsidiaries, can avail themselves of such opportunities through a Special Desk at the pavilion.

It described Kano State as one of its biggest markets in the country, adding that it has always been considered as a center of commerce not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

It said the newly introduced Dangote Fertiliser which has become the farmers’ bride will be operating a Special Help Desk for customers and farmers.

The statement added that apart from the product which is sold at reasonable prices with special packages, gift items are also being presented to customers at the pavilion.