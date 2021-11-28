Advertisement

The Imo State Government has directed the Governing Council of the State University (IMSU) to stay action for further review on its directive to dismiss former Head of Department, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Dr Michael Anumaka for alleged certificate forgery.

This contained the University’s internal memo to the embattled lecturer dated October 27, 2021, signed by the Acting Registrar and Secretary of the Council, Dr. Julius Uzoma Osuagwu, which our correspondent sighted on Sunday.

247ureports.com had exclusively reported that the former Head of Department, Electrical Electronics Engineering got his ‘O’ Level credit in Mathematics in 2014 WAEC GCE the same year he got his PhD certificate.

Sequel to that discrepancies a government Visitation Panel on the University, after a review of the certificates and method of employment of the embattled lecturer, recommended government to dismiss him from the service of the University.

But the University said the decision to suspend action on th White Paper, followed a letter from the state Government for the review of the Visitation Panel’s report following an appeal letter from the embattled lecturer for the review.

The memo with ref: IMSU/REG/270/ titled “RE: deficiencies of Engr. Dr. Michael C. Anumaka, a lecturer in the EEE Department, IMSU, Owerri for your study and consideration,” was copied Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Ag. Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ag. Bursar, University Librarian, Dean, Faculty of Engineering,

HOD, E/E Engineering, DR (Establishment) and DR (Council).

It read in parts “The above stated subject matter relating to your academic qualifications refers. The Visitation Panel on the University (2012 – 2019) in its findings on page 77 of its Report made the following findings (10.18 (i-v)):

“You obtained credit O’ level Mathematics in 2014 after your M. Eng. and Ph.D degrees in 2007 and 2014 respectively as no person studies engineering courses without credit level passes in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

“You obtained a B.Sc. in Engineering from Clayton University (USA) by correspondence but the University does not offer any engineering programme, besides no engineering course is offered by correspondence.

“NYSC denied you enlistment for possessing qualifications in unaccredited programmes from Clayton and FUTO. You do not possess

exemption certificate from NYSC.

“You did a Masters Degree without a first degree or Higher National Diploma supported with a Postgraduate Diploma.

It is illegal to be employed or assume appointment without NYSC discharge certificate or exemption thereof”.

It added, “Following from the above findings, Government directed that you be dismissed from the services of the University.

“However, arising from your appeal to Government, ref ANUM/GOC/02/001 of 15 July, 2021, the State Government in a letter to the University Governing Council,

ref GH/PL/S.164/1/K dated 2 August, 2021, directed Council to look into your appeal and urgently make available to the Executive Governor, their findings on the matter.

“In view of the directive, action is hereby stayed on your matter pending the outcome of His Excellency’s directive to Council.”

Meanwhile, Dr Anumaka in a letter to the Chairman Governing Council of the University, dated July 15, 2021, titled “appeal for justice and review of false allegation of deficiencies: wrongful misrepresentation and removal Engr. Dr. Michael C. Anumaka’s ‘O’ Level, ‘A’ Level technical certificates, verified FUTO Advanced Diploma (HND EQV) and PGD qualifications, NYSC and COREN certificates by the visitation panel report”, stated

“Contrary to the Visitation Panel Report in 10.17, I successfully obtained ‘O’ Level National Technical and ‘A’ Level (Electrical Tech.) certificates, which is equivalent to Advanced Level WAEC GCE as stated by the Imo State Commissioner for Education in a letter dated 1st Dec, 1998, and got the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) admission to study Advanced Diploma (HND equivalent) in 1998/1999 academic session.

“I fulfilled the entry requirements with credit level passes in ‘O’ Level subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Electrical Installation & Calculations, Electrical Regulation and Installation, English and Communication and Mathematics at pass level, plus ‘A’ Level credit level passes in four (4) subjects including Business and Construction Management, Engineering Drawing Design, English Language, Social Studies, and three (3) ‘A’ Level passes in Electrical Science calculations, mathematics and Electrical Installation Work & Regulations. As at then, three passes in the ‘A’ Level subjects were used for admission into 200 level.

“I graduated the FUTO Advanced Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology with Upper Credit in 2000. I proceeded and successfully obtained the FUTO Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) In Electrical/Electronic Engineering with Distinction in 2001.”

He also stated “The IMSU Registrar had verified the FUTO Consult Certificates in 2012 and the certificates were authentic certificates FUTO. The NYSC used FUTO Advanced Diploma Certificate (HND Eqv.) for issuance of clearance from Participating in the NYSC Scheme, which the IMSU Governing Council considered and used for my employment in 2010.

“Sir, the Panel’s trivial point on B.Sc. from Clayton University does not hold water, because, it is obvious that correspondence certificates are not acceptable for employment purposes in Nigeria. The IMSU Governing Council/Administration never consider or used the Clayton University certificate for my employment and promotion to Senior Lecturer. The Departmental and Faculty Summary for Academic Staff Promotion Appraisals to Lecturer One and Senior Lecturer never included Clayton University Certificate, the IMSU Governing Council had never promoted me with the Clayton University Degree. The Panel introduced this issue in order to deceive the Government and Governing Council.”

However, in accompany curriculum vitae to the letter of appeal to the chairman of the Governing Council, Clayton University degree which contained in attached CV in his application letter for lecturer II in the University dated May 22, 2010, was conspicuously removed.