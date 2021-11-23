Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A religious group under the aegis of Sabbath Association of Nigeria (SAN), has called on Federal Government and the South East governors to also look into the falling socio-economic wellbeing of the South East region, not just the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a person.

The group admitted that attention to other challenges facing the region is necessary at the moment, noting that the need to release Kanu from detention has been taken into consideration by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The Deputy National President of SAN, Very Rev. Ifeanyi Okoli, in a message during the 2021 National Convention of the Sabbath Association of Nigeria, (SAN), with the theme: Ecumenism and Sabbatarianism In Nigeria: Issues Of Dialogue and Social Pride, held at Nri Unity Hall in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, “even though the IPOB leader is released today, the socio-economic challenges will still be there untill the equal treatment in terms of the acceptability of zoning the 2023 Presidency to the South East region, job creation, inclusion of youths in national discuss, favourable dialogue with all the agitating groups, equal sharing of political appointment at the centre and restructuring of the country are met.

“I am not saying that the detention of Nnamdi Kanu is not affecting the South East, am saying that the government should not bank on that to neglect its responsibilities in providing the divendends of democracy to Ndigbo as a key component part of Nigeria.

“I assure you, if the above challenges are met, the insecurity and other social vices threatening the development of the region would come to an end. I believe that the agitations came about as a result of marginalization and the neglect of the region by the FG”, Okoli stated.

The cleric admitted that the Sabbath family will continue to pray until Nigeria returns to her normal previous peaceful co-existence.

The Primate of The Sabath mission in Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Sylvanus Okeke, also made similar call, and appealed to all Sabbath organizations in the country to continue their meeting everywhere they are. He appealed that they should endeavour to get registered under the national umbrella of the Sabath Association of Nigeria (SAN).

The Anambra State Chairman of the Association, Dr. Esimoneze, Rev Moses Okoye; the South East Coordinator, Rev Johnukwu Obi, while appreciating God for a successful programme, noted that the national convention was the culmination of a collective effort to forge together towards total unity of all members for the good of all Sabatharians to the glory of Yaweh and also to galvanize the Sabbath communities in Nigeria.

They used the occasion to congratulate the Anambra state governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, urging him to run an inclusive administration for the peace, unity and progress of the state.