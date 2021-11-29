Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that suspected Fulani herdsmen launched an attack against the Jos Correctional facility. The attack led to the release of unspecified number of prisoners and many dead. This is according to Comptroller of correctional center, Plateau State command.

The attack occurred yesterday, Sunday at 5pm. The attackers destroyed offices were records are kept including ICT.

Some of the inmates as well as the terrorist were gun down in the process of the attack. About 12 bodies were counted at the time of this report. One employee of the prison was killed in the process.

DSS and the military including the police assisted in fighting back against the terrorist.

