Advertisement

Bandits and hoodlums menacing the highways have the officers of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to contend with, apart from the police.

Kingsley Agomoh, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Project Implementation Office, revealed Thursday that the agency has gotten the nod of the Federal government to carry arms.

Agomoh revealed this while answering questions at a seminar organized by the Bureau of Public Reforms.

He was speaking on why the corps officials have not commenced night highway patrols.

He said personnel would require specialised training on firearms handling before starting night patrols.

“It is one of the reasons we have not started work at night“, Agomoh said while answering questions on traffic management at night.