By Favour Goodness



The Nigerian Army personnel and some gunmen are having a heavy shootout at Mgbidi and Akata in the Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.



A source from the area explained that the gun battle started as early as 6am on Tuesday when the gunmen allegedly enforcing the partial lockdown order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) barricaded the roads, ordering people to go back to their houses.

However, the source said they were later confronted by the military who responded swiftly to counter their order.

As at the time of this report, it is not clear if there was any casualty on both sides.



Recall that IPOB yesterday urged people in the South-East to pray fervently for peace in the zone.