By Favour Goodness

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has extended his winning streak in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State.

Mr Soludo, who had earlier amassed more votes in each of the earlier announced local government areas, has also led his opponents in the additional local government areas announced by INEC.

Recall that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor had won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.

Mr Soludo, so far, has the highest votes in each of the eight local governments announced by the INEC at the local government headquarters: Aguata, Orumba North, Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.

The collation officer of Aguata LGA, Alim Ajake, said elections did not hold in some polling units across four wards within the local government.

The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday and so far, the results of 1 LGAs has been turned in.

Local government results so far:

Orumba North LGA

APC: 2692

APGA: 4826

PDP: 1863

YPP: 659

AGUATA LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

OYI LGA

APC – 2833

APGA – 6133

PDP – 2484

YPP- 900

AYAMELUM

APC – 2409

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2807

YPP- 407