Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Anambra state governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba who came a distant third has rejected the outcome of the November 6th poll.



Uba, who lost both his Uga ward and Aguata local government area to APGA’s Prof. Charles Soludo questioned the credibility of the exercise, saying it was impossible for him to have lost at where APGA Ward Chairmen defected to the APC.



Uba, expressed his frustration on Saturday while addressing party members and insisted that the election was fraught with a lot of irregularities and he would challenge its outcome in court.

Advertisement



According to him, there is no how, he could lost in wards , where the ward chairman of Soludo defected to APC a week to the election.

“I am confident that APC will reclaim the mandate at the court ” he said



He urged party members not be discouraged by what happened , noting that the party will win in court.

According to him, once he is fighting , he does not look back, noting that the party will reclaim its ‘mandate’.

He thanked God for keeping every member alive through out the campaign and election.



According to him, what happened in the election was a temporary set back , stressing that the party would retrieve it’s mandate.

He also decried those party chieftains who he alleged worked against the APC on election day.



“I am not hungry , and nobody here on the high table is hungry and by grace of God we will recover this mandate” he said . Speaking during the parley, his running mate , Barr.Emeka Okafor said he will not accept the outcome of the election.



According to him, there were a lot of odds against the party during the election.

He said that INEC did not come to his polling unit until 3pm and by 4pm election ended.



“I am confident that we will retrieve the mandate in the court. It is not you all over yet” he said.

It would be recalled that even the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke that defected to APC was trashed in his polling unit and he went ahead to loose his Njikoka Local Government to rampaging All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Also, all the Federal Lawmakers and state lawmakers that defected to the APC couldn’t deliver their areas during the election.