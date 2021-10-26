Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has described his All Progressives Congress, APC counterpart as being unelectable.

Soludo who spoke through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign, Mr C. Don Adinuba said: “The mess with the candidature of the supposed APC candidate goes far beyond the legal status of the INEC and DSS reports or even the suit filed at the Federal High Court by a political party against Uba over his false secondary school certificate or the action by Chief George Moghalu, the chief executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority, at the Federal High Court against the alleged nomination of Senator Uba as the APC candidate.

“The main problem rests on the antecedents of Senator Andy Uba, he should come out clean and tell both ndi Anambra and, indeed, all Nigerians his part during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in the ruination of Ibeto Cement, a much beloved brand in the whole of the Southeast and South-south geopolitical zones of Nigeria which the late President Umaru Yar’Adua from Katsina State brought back to life on coming to office in 2007.

“He should apologise to all Anambra people in public, because the terrible havoc he wrought was on the whole state rather than on Governor Ngige, though the latter could have died in one of the several anti-democratic operations which compelled the great Prof. Chinua Achebe to denounce Uba and his cohorts as ‘a small clique of renegades determined to turn my homeland of Anambra State into a lawless and bankrupt fiefdom’.

“Uba knew he would resoundingly be defeated by each of the other 13 APC aspirants (he contested against), and so decided to hijack the congress scheduled for June 26 in a mafia-style operation.

“All 13 other aspirants have deserted him. The consequence is that the APC has been stuck with a candidate who is not only unmarketable but dead on arrival.”