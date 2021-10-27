Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for speedy delivery of judgement towards soon release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu while expressing confidence that Kanu’s trial would be fair and just.

He explained that the appearance of the IPOB leader in court, as well as health status and smiles on his face assuaged the minds and consciences of Ndigbo.

He added that the fear of whether or not he was still alive was extinguished by his health, wellbeing and appearance in court.

He said, “I have confidence that Kanu’s trial shall be fair in a way that expected justice shall be served.

“If Kanu was not produced in court, Ndigbo were prepared to proceed for the 30days sit at home. But to God’s glory, that requested was granted by the federal government.

“We’re hopeful that the era of sit-at-home is over. What we’re demanding now is unconditional release of Kanu through a speedy and fair trial in tandem with the law provisions.

“Kanu’s appearance and health status and the smiles on his face has assuaged the minds and consciences of Ndigbo, such fear is extinguished by his health, wellbeing and appearance in court.

“My expectations on Nov 10 is that Justice Nyanko should go straight to the point and deliver judgement that will see the unconditional release of Kanu in order to pomote peace, unity and security in Nigeria.”

On Kanu’s alleged use of Radio Biafra to instigate violence that led to death of over 175 security personnel and several other citizens, Okpalaezeukwu dismissed it as mere accusations.

“I wonder how a mere statement can lead to the murder of such number of persons. I find it difficult to consede that mere statements are now bullets.

“But truth is all accused persons are not guilty or otherwise stated by a court of competent jurisdiction in tandem with due process. They’re mere allegations,” he added.