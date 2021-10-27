Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaze Ndigbo has disclosed when Igbos will leave Nigeria.

The group in a statement through its Spokesman, Chief Chiedozie Ogbonnia made the revelation while reacting to a suit filed by a coalition of Northern groups seeking an exit of the South East from Nigeria.

“Because no group has right whatsoever to ask another to go or to ask another to leave Nigeria, Igbos have as much right in Nigeria as any other ethnic group. And yo that extent, Igbos will leave Nigeria only when they wish to do so but not on the instrumentality of another group.

“On the other hand, Igbos have sacrificed much more than any other group for the corporate existence of Nigeria. I repeat, Igbos have sacrificed much more than any other group for the corporate existence of Nigeria and it is not in doubt.

“So, if any group should talk about ownership of the country it is those who have sacrificed more,” Ogbonnia affirmed.

He added that the indigenity of Nigeria largely boils down to the Igbos, Yorubas and others while some of “these coalition comes from distant places in West Africa.

“They are indeterminate. They are not even known,” he said.