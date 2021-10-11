Advertisement

Kano state Executive Council has approved an upward review of contract sum for the completion of five kilometre dual carriageway roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government areas to the sum of N1, 280, 557, 088.41 billion.

Contracts for the completion of the five kilometre dual carriageway roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government area were awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N598, 570, 324.45 million and N880, 900, 623.74 million respectively.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the increase was as result of unprecedented rise in the general process of construction materials over the last four years.

He stated that new contract sum for the completion of Warawa and Ungogo dual carriageway roads stand at N997, 240, 689.54 million and N398, 670, 365.08 million respectively.

Malam Garba explained further that the council has also given approval for the payment of differences of N238, 851, 229.62 million to incorporate all adjustments and additional works for the construction of 100 new houses and upgrading of 50 others at the Model Village in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa iocal government.

The project, he said, which was awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N241, 765, 412.45 million, has now been reviewed to N480, 616, 641.55 million.

He said approval has also been given by the council for the payment of N95, 363, 450.00 million for the payment of compensation for properties affected in the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro along Maiduguri Road.

The commissioner announced that the council has also approved the sum of N40, 000, 000.00 million for the production of 1443 AH Islamic Calendar by the state Shari’a Commission.

He said the project includes the production and printing of the calendar, where the services of some Islamic scholars that have vast knowledge on astronomy and other vital issues pertaining to the assessment of Islamic compensation would be involved.

Malam Garba disclosed that approval of N136, 5482, 009.93 has been given for the provision of potable water supply Gaya town and environs to eradicate cases of reported gastroenteritis that involves the rehabilitation of Wudil Regional Water Scheme to Gaya town and its environs, as well as the sum of N96, 991, 239.33 million for the construction six solar mechanized boreholes and 30 hand pump borehole, as well as sensitization programme on triggering hygiene promotion.

He added that the sum of N82, 452, 000.00 has been approved by the council for the provision of high capacity electricity generators to two premier health facilities-Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital in the state.

The commissioner revealed that the sum of N23, 899, 905.80 million has been approved for the general renovation of physical structures at Science and Technical Schools Board secretariat/headquarters.

Malam Garba further stated that the council has okayed the release of N24, 850, 000.00 million and N18, 770, 000.00 million for the conduct of 2021 IJMB at RMK College of Arts and Remedial Studies, T/Wada and Kano state College of Education and Remedial Studies respectively.

Approval, he said, has also been given by the council for the release of N17, 600, 000.00 million for the training by Industrial Training Fund (ITF) of 220 youth to be selected from the 44 local governments across the state.

Other approvals by the council include ratifications for projects that included contract determination for the rehabilitation/asphalt overlay of Kwanar Zira-Dungurawa Road awarded in January, 2016 at the cost of N671, 647, 455.14 million now reviewed to N1, 195, 990, 619.88 billion; construction of diversion road connecting Eastern Bypass Road to Maiduguri Road for the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro along Maiduguri Road.

He said other approvals ratified by the council are repair of eroded/washed out section at Kiru town along Yako-Kiru-Karaye Road in Kiru local government area at the cost of N202, 643, 311.03 million; phase II renovation works at History and Culture Bureau, Gidan Dan Hausa, which is necessitated by the creation of a new ministry of tourism and culture. The contract was initially awarded at the cost of N104, 624, 621.58 million now reviewed to N124, 585, 228.93 million.

The commissioner also stated that the council has ratified approval for the contract awarded for general renovation works at the Kano Emir’s Palace at the cost of N33, 880, 213.81 million.

He said the council has also been given by the council for the constituted committee on Distribution of Palliatives to indigent Households to cushion the current economic hardship.

The committee’s composition include some members of the state Executive Council; Special adviser; inter-party representation; security agents; representatives from the Emirate Council; SEMA; Hisbah Board; Chairman, Forum of Chief Imams of Jumu’at Mosques; CAN, Red Cross Society; NUJ; NLC; CSOs; NGOs; Business Community; among others.

Approval, he said, has been given by the council for the release of N493, 518, 000.00 being cost of foodstuff and other materials to be distributed as support to the most vulnerable indigent households/families acreoss the five Emirates Councils in the state.