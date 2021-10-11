Advertisement

For effective administration of justice and judicial autonomy, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has revealed that, he would soon sign into law, Kano State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill 2021.

He made this known during the occasion of Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) Annual Week, 2021, held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, Monday.

Disclosed that “I am happy that the event is coming up at the time where the Kano state government is all set and ready to receive and sign into Law, the three very important Bills forwarded by the Kano State Judiciary to the Kano State House of Assembly for passage.

Advertisement

These are Kano State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill 2021, Kano State Magistrates, Shari’ah Court Judges and other Judiciary Staff (Harmonization of Condition of Service) Bill, 2021 and Kano Multi-Door Court Bill, 2021.”

Assuring that, as soon as the Bills are passed by the State Assembly, he would not hesitate to assent to them and ensure full implementation.

That, by passing the Bills into Law, “…our commitment towards ensuring the independence as well as the financial autonomy of the Judiciary be sustained.

This therefore, demonstrates our goodwill and determination in promoting the rule of law, equity and fairness in the administration of justice in the state.”

Governor Ganduje encouraged and promised that, the state has directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to the Kano State Judiciary and Ministry of Justice for attending Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference by the Magistrates, Shari’ah Court Judges (who are called to the Bar) and State Council.

To also ease difficulties faced by members of the judiciary, the governor disclosed that, the state would release the total sum of Eight Hundred Million (N800,000,000) Naira, for the purchase of vehicles. The sum he said was approved by the State Executive Council.