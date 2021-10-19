Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal has sued Professor of Batimore University, Dr Ivan Sascha Kasheen in USA to court for writing falsehood and junk against the group.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

IPOB Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful made this known in a statement available to our Correspondent in Awka on Tuesday.

He said, “The compromised Dr. Ivan was paid to write false and malicious article against IPOB and its leader which was published by Washington Times invariably asking the US State Department to designate a peaceful self determination movement like IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

“The law of America will catch up with him for telling lies against a peaceful movement.

“Our legal team in America led by Bruce Fein has instituted a case against Dr Ivan in a competent US court.

“This paid agent will testify before the court why he accused IPOB wrongly and who paid him to do the hatchet job.”

Powerful said that IPOB group of lawyers led by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor will give further details at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.