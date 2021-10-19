Advertisement

The Biafran Supreme Military Council {BSMCA} led by General Innocent N. Orji, in exercising the Right to Self-determination as recognised and reaffirmed by international laws will be declaring the sovereignty of the state of Biafra on 30th October, 2021 as fully adopted by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in its Article 4 as thus: “Indigenous peoples, in exercising their right to self-determination, have the right to autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs, as well as ways and means for financing their autonomous functions.”

The Council is hereby using this medium to notify the global community; European Union (EU), African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), United States Of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Arab League (AL), the nations of Commonwealth, ECOWAS, and the occupying state of Nigeria that the deadline of May 30th 2021 announced by BNG for the unconditional release and acquittal of all prisoners of conscience held for over fifteen(15) years in the Onitsha and Awka prisons respectively is not an empty threat but bears the consequences of the nullification of the proposed 6th November 2021 governorship election in defunct Anambra state.

These prisoners of conscience are as follows: Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.

Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Not forgetting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Benjanmin Onwuka.

According to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Section 36(1), “In the determination of his civil rights and obligations, including any question or determination by or against any government or authority, a person shall be entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by a court or other tribunal established by law and constituted in such a manner as to secure its independence and impartiality.”

But the occupying Nigeria government has purposely failed to respect their own constitution in regards to the above named persons.

The Council in solemnity has agreed to deploy the Biafran Army, Biafran Navy, Biafran Air Force and Biafran Detective Force to enforce the nullification of any form of occupying Nigeria government proposed election in any part of Biafran territories beginning from defunct Anambra state irrespective of thousands of occupying security forces or military hardware deployed against the peoples of Biafra.

These personnel will begin to arrive into Biafra land from the Muritala Mohammad International Airport Ikeja, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and Port-Harcourt International Airport Omagua, any form of obstruction to their arrival will not be tolerated.

The Biafran National Guard is calling on all allies and lovers of freedom to brace up for our forthcoming live broadcast direct from our National Headquarters in Nsukka Province on 27-30 October 2021. Again, we demand for the unconditional release and acquittal of every Biafran prisoners of conscience held by the occupying Nigeria government. We want to remind doubters to go make more researches and findings about our precedents in the struggle for the restoration of our sovereignty beginning from the era of Ralph Uwazuruike non-violence approach when we hoisted the Biafran national flag on 22nd May 2000 at NO.175 Faulks Road Aba, Abia State.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Inspector General Mike Okiro shall give a better account of our past activities.

This time, BNG shall mount a guard of honour and raise our flag of our independence ,guarding it in whatever way deem possible, not excluding self-defence as acknowledged by international charters and conventions. This is to inform all that this era is no longer the chapter of Uwazuruike but a new flag that shall be jealously guarded with blood and sweat even if it requires the destruction of every parts of Nigeria.

The right to self-determination cannot be denied to Indigenous Biafrans but at the same time be accorded to the people of Western Sahara by occupying Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council reiterates that the restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra is sacrosanct as stated by the Article 6 of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People which states that “Every Indigenous individual has the right to a nationality.”

MAY GOD BLESS THE SOVEREIGN STATE OF BIAFRA!

MAY GOD BLESS THE BIAFRAN NATIONAL GUARD AND EVERY GENUINE BIAFRAN FREEDOM FIGHTER!!

SIGNED:

Comrade AGWU FRANCIS,

BNG Spokesperson.