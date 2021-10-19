Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

No fewer than five traditional rulers in Imo state were on Tuesday feared killed by gunmen who invaded venue of their meeting.

sources said the traditional rulers from the area numbering about 20 were in a meeting at Nnenasa in Njaba Local Government headquarters when gunmen invaded the the venue, interrupted the meeting with sporadic gunshots and killed at least five traditional rulers on the spot.

Information is however sketchy as at the time of this report as the identity of the people involved is not yet known.

Information say the meeting was holding at Nnenasa, the Njaba Local Government Area Headquarters.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abatam, confirmed the attack, saying only three traditional rulers died.

Details Later…