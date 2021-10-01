Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state, has said he would fight with the last drop of his blood over the plot by some elements to rig the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state .

Obiano stated this on Friday in his address to mark the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country.

He accused some politicians of fomenting the insecurity situation in the state with the aim of perverting the people’s will in the poll.

He said, “For us in Anambra State, we have just stepped into our decisive moment; 37 days from today, Ndi Anambra will decide who will be their next governor.

“The approaching election has created a strange desperation among the political class leading to acts that are not only inimical to the regime of peace that my administration has entrenched in our beloved state for eight years but also a threat to democracy.

“The deliberate attempt to heat up the system and create the impression of chaos in Anambra State is a ploy by desperate political leaders to wet the ground and provide a perfect alibi for electoral malpractices. We are aware of this plot; and we shall resist it with all our might!

“Our dear state has been the safest state in Nigeria for eight long years. We shall not allow some unconscionable politicians to turn Anambra into a theatre of crime and absurdity.

“The negative identity they are trying to foist on Anambra State shall not prevail. We shall rise together to protect our state, protect our communities and defend our democracy.

“November 6, 2021 is our date with destiny. On that day, we shall decide whether we shall continue our steady march into the promised land or turn around and head back to Egypt. But we may do well to remember that my team and I have changed the story of Anambra State in the past eight years.

“With a highly rated international cargo and passenger airport, the largest conference centre in Nigeria, a brand new Awka city stadium, three gleaming flyovers and 18 bridges, Golden Tulip Agulu Lake Hotel, a thriving agricultural revolution and solid education and health sectors, my administration has laid a formidable foundation for the Anambra of our dream.

“We have endeared our great party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance to Ndi Anambra with a stellar performance. Therefore, we have no doubt that our people know where to vote on November 6, 2021”

The governor said The Independence Anniversary did not call for wild celebrations, adding, “It is a day for reflection and stock taking