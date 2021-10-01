Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra state on Friday failed to mark the 61st Independence anniversary of Nigeria, despite having made plans to hold the celebration of the country’s 61st anniversary at Ekwueme Square.

Though the venue was lavishly decorated with Nigerian colours, and a podium for the governor, Chief Willie Obiano to take salute to acknowledge march past by groups and a public address system were all provided; schools, trade unions, labour unions and others failed to show up at the event.

As at 1pm, only heavily armed police officers, which armoured stationed at the venue, who came to provide security for the event could be seen at the arena.

The boycott of the anniversary celebration is not unconnected to the call by the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for people in the South East of Nigeria to stay at home on the day of the celebration.

This is further reinforced by spate of killings in the state as has been witnessed since last Saturday, up till Thursday in the state.

No fewer that 20 persons, including Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of former information minister, Late Prof Dora Akunyili have lost their lives.

A police station has been attacked and burnt,eaving policemen dead, party branded vehicles have also been burnt, while many have sustained bullet wounds.

As at the time of leaving Ekwueme Square, organisers of the programme had started dismantling the public address system, and other equipment to be used for the event, giving the indication that the event would no longer hold.