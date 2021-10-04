Advertisement

The Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has hailed the dismissal of the

petition by the Oron Union against the establishment of the Ibom Deep

Seaport Project, in Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, by its National Secretary,

Comrade Stevens Chilaka, the STNM said dismissal of the Oron Union

petition by the Federal Ministry of Transportation has vindicated the

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and demonstrated the Federal

Government’s commitment to the development of the country.

The Ibom Deep Seaport project, which is expected to create hundreds of

jobs and recently approved by the Federal Government had been mired in

dispute over the location and alleged name change.

The Oron Nation had been opposed to the project due to its alleged

relocation from the original Ibaka site in Mbo local government area

of the state to another location in Ibeno local government area. The

Oron Nation also kicked against the change of name of the project from

Ibaka Deep Seaport to Ibom Deep Seaport.

But the state government has insisted the port project is best suited

at the new location in Ibeno.

However, laying to rest the protest by the Oron Union, the Federal

Ministry of Transportation wrote a letter dated April 22, 2021.

The letter, referencing the Petition number: IDSP/ 02/21/ MOT, titled;

“Illegal Relocation of Ibaka Deep Seaport from Ibaka Bay to Ibeno

Bay” was signed on behalf of the Minister by AD Suleiman, Director of

Maritime Services.

It reads in part; “the Ministry conducted an extensive in-depth

investigations into the matter with the view to establishing the

veracity or otherwise of the allegation. The petition was consequently

found to be lacking in merit, and unsupportive of the reality on

ground.

“Accordingly, you are enjoined to advise Oron Union to cooperate and

support Akwa Ibom State Government in its quest to successfully and

timely execute the project for the overall interest of the citizens of

the State and the Nigerian economy.”

In its reaction, the STNM described as unpatriotic, those who went

about casting aspersion on the person of the governor for accusing the

Oron Union of writing unfounded, spurious and unsubstantiated

petitions to scuttle the Ibom Deep Seaport Project.

The STNM posited that now that letter from the Ministry of

Transportation dismissing the petition is in public domain, those who

said Governor Udom Emmanuel did not put the facts right and that the

Oron Union did not write petitions to scuttle the project need to

apologise to the Governor.