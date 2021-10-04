Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nigerian Army has announced the launch of military exercises in Southern and some North Central states in the country.

The exercises codenamed ‘GOLDEN DAWN, ENDURING PEACE AND STILL WATER’ is expected to be flagged of on Monday, 4th October, 2021 by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed in a statement.

Advertisement

According to Nwachukwu; “The COAS will symbolically flag-off all Exercises at the venue of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN which will take place at Orie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

The army Spokesperson said that the exercise is a routine by the Nigerian army aimed at combating all crimes and criminality during the yuletide.

“For all intents and purposes, it should be noted that these Field Training Exercises (FTEs) are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army (NA), designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

“Additionally, the FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

“The exercises will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities(AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively.

“It will also be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central States of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital territory respectively.

“Expectedly, troops will be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, amongst other sundry crimes. This will be complimented by robust Civil-Military relations activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs. This intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the NA and other security agencies to stem the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the Yuletide approaches.

“Consequently, members of the general public are please enjoined not to panic at sighting the movement of troops and equipment. They are also urged to please continue to support the NA and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinity. Nigerians are please encouraged to take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration during the yuletide.”