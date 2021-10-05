Advertisement

One person was killed and five others sustained various degrees of injury when a trailer rammed into vehicles on the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

A witness, Ibrahim Sabo, said the accident happened last Friday around 11pm near AA Rano Filling Station.

He said one person was burnt to death and five others sustained burns when some vehicles went up in flames after the trailer crushed them.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kazeem A, confirmed the accident and the number of casualties.