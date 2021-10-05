Advertisement

graduates nine pioneer Doctors students

The Director, University of Nigeria Nsukka Business School, Professor Josaphat Onwumere has attributed the economic problem of Nigeria to policy somersault and lack of proper implementation of plans and programmes.

Onwumere, who stated this at the graduation dinner of Nine Pioneer Doctors of Business Administration Class of 2018 of UNN Business School, on Saturday night, advised the graduands to remain focused in their plans and be good ambassadors of the school.

“The problem with Nigeria is they plan but they cannot implement and when they implement they allow leakages to take place and once we have leakages in the system we have problem.”

He said that because they were focused in the plans and programmes of the School that was why in three years the graduands were able to graduate without extra day.

“We told them we will graduate you in three years, three years on the dot they have gotten their doctorate. These are things you can’t get elsewhere and many people believe it is not so visible in University of Nigeria to get PhD in three years, but I am the Director when I tell you I will do this I do it.

“And once you’re focused you will achieve it and that is what I think Nigeria needs to. If we can focused and be fair-minded without discrimination, justice, then there will be no much problem in the country.”

Onwumere however, appealed to them to keep the flag of the school flying wherever they find themselves. “Being our pioneer students you are too important to us because we are the first business school in Nigeria to graduate people with doctorial degrees.

“We have DPAs some are doctors in economic policy management, some have business leadership, some have public leadership, there are many diversified chain management. So many areas we come with programmes.”

One of the graduands, Dr Eze Emmanuel Ezeh, said that he enrolled into the programme despite having graduated in Oxford University because the future belongs to those who are able to unlearn and relearn, “that is essentially what we are doing.”

He said “as an entrepreneur time has gone when people believe is all about making money. We live in every complex environment, agility is one of the game, uncertainty has become a norm and for you as an entrepreneur you must be prepared, you must also go back and retool yourself.

“I have gone to Lagos Business School to Oxford University, I just graduated before this programme. The essence of that is exposure, unlearning, relearning and most importantly restrategizing for tomorrow.

“I am sure that is the common thing that brought all of us together members of my class. So we want to get prepared for tomorrow because tomorrow belongs to the agile and you must be prepared.”