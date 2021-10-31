Advertisement



… Warns of consequences of Biafra-exit suit by Northern coalition

The Biafra Provisional Government has called on the people of Anambra State to troop out in their numbers to vote for their choice candidate in the November 6 governorship election in the state this coming Saturday.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Speaking to journalists after its meeting weekend, the secretary to the Government, Comrade Peter Ajuruchi, described the Anambra governorship election as a very crucial one on the development of the state and advised that Anambrarians should go out to vote to enable them choose the right candidate of their choice.

Ajuruchi warned that no Pro-Biafra group or groups should make life more difficult than the Nigerian state is doing to Ndigbo.

Commenting on the security situation in the Southeast, he called on the state governments in the Southeast and Southsouth to establish a security network that will comprise the existing vigilantes, unemployed youths, and members of Pro-Biafra groups who are not bound by oath to any individual nor group to avoid the Taliban effect.

According to him, this call became Neve since Biafra land is still under occupation.

He also called on the governors to see such security network as a defence force for the protection of lives and properties of Biafrans and Biafra land and also residents.

He warned that never should the governors see such security outfit as political thugs to be used for electioneering activities to avoid dare repercussions.

The Biafra Provisional Government used the opportunity to express its displeasure at the suit instituted by a group called Northern Coalition, and joined by a group of lawyers by the name Igbo Lawyers, in which they are seeking for the seperation of Southeast from other parts of Nigeria.

Ajuruchi warned that the groups so involved are playing with fire that might consume them.

He, also warned that if after three weeks the suit was not withdrawn, “Biafrans and their government will have no other option than to seek redress by whatever means feasible to them”.

Stating further, the secretary to the Government explained that if those wishing to partition Biafra land want to seek for the veracity of the love Biafrans have for their nation, they should call for a Plebiscite.

In continuation, Comrade Peter informed that the Southeast is only a part of Biafra land.