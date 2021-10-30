Advertisement

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a top member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who also commands its militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A source said that the commander was arrested in Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that the ESN operative was arrested with bullet wound in his house after a tip off to the police by a concerned individuals.

Recall that there was a gun battle between security agents in Ekwulobia on Friday, in which there were casualties both on the side of the gunmen and the security agents, with many of the gunmen said to have escaped with bullet wounds.

Though the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the arrest of the ESN operative, as his phone could not be reached, but a senior police officer under condition of anonymity confirmed the arrest.

He said: “One Udebuan Sage Chubueze ‘M’, a top Commander of IPOB/ESN was arrested today (Saturday).

“The suspect was arrested with a gun shot injury on 29th October, 2021. A search was conducted in his house at Ekwulobia and Nnewi where four AK 47, two Automatic pump action, and several ammunition were recovered.

“The suspect confessed to have led several attacks on police facilities and responsible for the killings of several police men and Naval personnel. We commend this breakthrough as this will further weaken the strength of IPOB/ESN against the security men.”

He also said that investigation has begun, and that the arrested operatives has been making useful confessions to security agents that can aid the arrest of his colleagues