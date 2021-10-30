Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As the Anambra state 2021 guber campaign winds down, a simple evaluation has revealed that Chief Bennett Etiaba of Action Alliance (AA) is about the only candidate with content and ought to be in contention.

Etiaba joined the Anambra state 2021 guber race from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he made a great mark that most persons argued that his impact was one of the reasons Sen. Andy Uba have to be more assertive and rounded up the primary election before it started to avoid the kind of surprise that happened in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries the previous night.

Advertisement

Little wonder immediately after the primary election, Uba made the house of Etiaba in Umudim Nnewi one of his earliest place of visit, most likely to familiarize with the would have been winner and design a new template for the APC.

However, such visit yielded little or no fruit as Etiaba took the bull by the horn and resurfaced as the AA candidate for the same Anambra state Nov 6 guber election.

Sir Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike, a strong supporter of the AA candidate said, “Since the emergence of Etiaba in the AA party, I have rated his method of campaign as the best as it’s devoid of bickering and focused on issue-based discussions laden with the scholastic rigour of Bonaventure and the breath of spirit of Origen, the practical sense of the Latins and the subtleties of the Greeks, the critical spirit of David Hume with the Analytical mind of Bertrand Russell and surely with the Democratic attitude of Williams James.

“The essence of this revelation is to note that future elections should be modelled around the campaign pattern of Chief Bennett Etiaba for effectiveness and efficiency.

“We continue to wish Chief Bennett Etiaba well through the election.

“One thing is certain, whatever the outcome of the election will later turn out to be, the winner will remain Chief Bennett Etiaba of AA.”