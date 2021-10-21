Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Eworo Echeng (CP) on Thursday led heads of security agencies in the state on patrol.

In an on the spot update made available to our Correspondent by the spokesperson of the state’s police command Tochukwu Ikenga (DSP), the CP said that his style of policing is taking preventive measures.

”My style remains preventive policing,” CP Echeng Echeng said.

It was however learnt that he led the military and other heads of security agencies on confidence boosting Patrol. Places visited include, Nnewi, Ihiala Onitsha, Nkpor, Obosi, Igboukwu, Ekwulobia among other parts of the state.

Details later…