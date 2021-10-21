Advertisement

The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and great liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wishes to comend all the honourable men and women including renowned groups in the world who lent their voices in advising federal government and the Department of State Services, DSS to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU today in Abuja Court.

Those who played a role in producing our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today in court have done Nigeria and DSS some great service. Thank God they listened to wise counsel and did not fail to produce our leader in court today. Now that he appeared in court today, and Biarrans can confirmwe that he is alive, Nigeria must do the needful and release him Unconditionally.

We commend Biafrans and friends of Biafra for showing solidarity to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU in today’s sit at home. We appreciate your cooperation and support for this noble project which God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has destined us to pursue and we must come out victorious. Sacrificing one day to show solidarity for our leader who has sacrificed so much for us all is not too much.

Advertisement

We also thank Dr Bruce Fein the IPOB lead council in USA for taking much of his time to come to Abuja and solidarise with our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU. We also appreciate our team of Lawyers in Nigeria especially Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Barr Aloy Ejimakor and other lawyers who appeared in court today for our leader Mazi Nnamdi.

Our immense thanks also go to the former Governor Of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igboukwu), Chief Goddy Uwazurike and others who showed solidarity to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU today in Abuja.

We will not fail to appreciate the media for their tireless efforts in giving publicity to the trial despite intimidations from security agents. We appreciate and commend all IPOB family members at home and in the Diaspora for their continued loyalty and commitment to our struggle for freedom. We shall continue to press on until we actualise Biafra.

Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commited no crime to deserve persecution by the federal government that is openly hobnobbing with real terrorists and Fulani bandits but crushing peaceful agitators. We demand unconditional release of our Leader. He should not be in detention while real terrorists and mass murderers are parading freely on the streets.

Nigeria government should prepare a date for referendum on Biafra for people to decide where to stay either in Biafra or Nigeria.Those who want to sabotage Biafra freedom should wait for referendum date. IPOB demands nothing other than unconditional release of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, and a date for Biafra referendum. We are not interested in any dialogue unless our Leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is released before we can sit with anybody for discussion.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.