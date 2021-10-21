Advertisement

“I don’t know but my husband is next in line after God so why would I leave his side for anything in this world? I have known him for 35 years and we’ve been wedded for 33 years. APC can never take me away from the love of my life” – stated the 1st lady of Anambra State to 247ureports.com in response to a veiled careless remark by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress [APC], Emmanuel Nnamdi “Andy” Uba.

The APC gubernatorial candidate had let loose an unguarded remark while on a campaign trail in Anambra – indicating the 1st lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu “Osodieme” Obiano was on her way out of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] to join the APC. Effectively, that she was dumping her husband’s party, who is the Governor of Anambra State, and joining the opposition party, the APC.

As expected, the remark by the embattled APC gubernatorial candidate raised eyebrows and caused outrage among the populace in Anambra. Particularly, the league of Nigerian women led by Dame Uju Uchendu Ozoka who issued a stern warning to Andy Uba.

She warned for Andy Uba to desist from uttering the name of the 1st Lady in his campaign less he will face both the wrath of God and the wrath of women. If he refuses, “it will push women to teach him a lesson in a hard way for him to know that his inability to have a wife to do his campaign for him is not Osodieme’s fault”.

She continued, “no responsible man or woman from Anambra or Nigeria at large will take Andy Uba’s careless talk serious because of his antecedents. Andy Uba’s comment against Osodieme is the ranting of a drowning man that is desperately looking for a straw to hang onto for survival.”

Andy Uba’s remark came under the euphoria following gale of defections into the APC by aggrieved politicians from the APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. – with the lasted of the defections being the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

Away from the defections, the Andy Uba campaign organization have yet to launch a campaign or begun a campaign. While other gubernatorial candidates have launched and began a rigorous campaign, Andy Uba has yet to begin. Many within his campaign tell 247ureports.com is sure to “take the election by rigging” – and the APC in Abuja are ready to support his rigging plans.

“The focus on the defections is to create the perception the APC has gained popularity in Anambra State. But for him to bring the wife of the Governor into his campaign in a derogatory manner is wrong and plain stupid” – said a top media manager within the Andy Uba campaign organization.