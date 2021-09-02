Advertisement

The Chaplin of Persons with Disabilities, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev Father Lazarus Aneke, has said that everybody irrespective of age or social status is a candidate of disabilities, and called for an urgent domestication of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities

(Prohibition) Act in all the states.

Aneke, who stated this on Wednesday, at a one-day symposium on disability laws in Nigeria, organised by the Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN), held at Nafelis Hotel, Enugu, regretted that at this 21st century governments at all levels do not think about well-beings of persons with disabilities.

The cleric while citing that the newly built bus stops in Enugu State metropolis were not disabilities friendly, wondered why government of Enugu State should have not factored the interest of people with disabilities while building such public infrastructure.

He said, “the challenges persons with disabilities faces are enormous and it looks like nobody is interested about disability matters. We are talking about domesticating Disability Act, at the same time we recognise that at this period the Enugu State Government is putting up new, wonderful bus stops around the metropolis yet those bus stops none is disability friendly.

“However, those in government forgot that everybody is a candidate of disabilities. You can enter your bathroom to bathe and come out disable. So, it touches me that at this 21st century nobody recognises that these people should be thought about while putting up public infrastructures, such as bus stops, police stations among others.

“I don’t know why states are delaying in domesticating the Disability Act in their states. Disability matter is no longer a matter of charity, or doing somebody a favour, it should be a matter of law so that if you don’t give such person his or her right then you should be charged to court. The most serious issue now concerning disability is accessibility. So when there is no access that means discrimination.”

Earlier in keynote speech, Attorney General of Enugu Enugu State and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, represented by Dr Obioma Okenyi, a director in the Ministry of Justice, described the symposium as apt, adding that disability had been globally recognised as a human right issue.

He said that mechanism for the domestication of the Disabilities (Prohibition) Act had been setup in the state, and would soon see the light of the day.

The AG however, urged ALDIN and other interest groups to do more in creating awareness to the public on the provisions of the Act.

“Let also be informed that though the law has not been

domesticated in the state, its provisions is of human rights application which could be interpreted to mean a violation of human right, with its

dire consequences according to international standards.”

The President of ALDIN, Daniel Onwe, expressed joy that issues of disabilities are getting public attention unlike in the old days.

He said that various states in Nigeria are increasingly enacting disability legislations. Adding “the states presently with disability laws include: Plateau, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Bauchi, Adamawa and Kano.”

While he expressed optimism that more states including Enugu would soon join the league, noted “it is not all about mere enactment of laws, but of implementation of such laws.”

“So the symposium, is designed to be an annual event to continually brainstorm and come up with strategies for effective implementation of the disability legislations in Nigeria, and to encourage the non-compliant state to key into the development of legal framework for the protection of the rights of persons with

disabilities, in the interest of national development.”

