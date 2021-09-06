Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is an accomplished Nigerian who deserves to be celebrated.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The governor said celebrating Iwuanyanwu who has just turned 79 is imperative because the business mogul and politician represents success in all ramifications.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is an accomplished man, a leader, a politician, a very successful businessman, a traditionalist and a very kind and generous man par excellence,” Governor Uzodimma noted.

The Governor who joined Chief Iwuanyanwu in a thanksgiving Church Service at St. Matthew’s Anglican Cathedral in Atta Ikeduru, said “Imo people and all Nigerians are grateful to God for the life of Chief Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu , a man who represents success in every aspect of life, hence the need to give honour to whom honour is due.”

The Governor said that Chief Iwuanyanwu trained and raised successful men and women all over the world, who only looked forward and prayed to be like him, thanking God that “those who believed and followed his footsteps are today like him.”

Governor Uzodimma challenged those who have in one way or the other benefited from the benevolence of Chief Iwuanyanwu to commit him in their prayers and “make him feel good by celebrating his successes,” noting that “nobody celebrates himself and Iwuanyanwu cannot tell anyone to celebrate him.”

He described Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo as “one of Imo’s best” who should be celebrated for the life he has lived “that is very good and accomplished.”

He thanked God for granting Chief Iwuanyanwu good health and prayed Him to give the celebrant “strength to continue to be with us, so that those support and services he rendered to humanity will continue to endure.”

Welcoming the congregation earlier, Chief Iwuanyanwu had thanked God for good health and his mercies on his life.

He acknowledged his long standing relationship with Governor Uzodimma and thanked him for coming with his friends to celebrate with him.

More importantly, Chief Iwuanyanwu lauded the Governor for appointing several indigenes of Ikeduru in his government, particularly for his choice of an Ikeduru son, Prof. Placid Njoku as the Deputy Governor of Imo State and prayed God to see Governor Uzodimma and his team through in their efforts to make Imo a better place for all to live.

In his Homily, the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Dioceses, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Maduwike admonished the congregation to be sons in truth and reality.

He said “children are born but sons are given,” in apparent reference to Chief Iwuanyanwu as a son of Ikeduru, Imo State and Nigeria in general in whom everyone is pleased with his accomplishments.

Bishop Maduwike backed his sermon on his description of Chief Iwuanyanwu with verses from the Holy scripture, John 3:16 (for God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son,…).

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is a son of unity, peace, successes, industry, aviation, sports, a Cathedral builder and a fine politician, in fact, he is an epitome of good things,” Bishop Maduwike noted, and also thanked Chief Iwuanyanwu’s wife for taking good care of him.

Highlight of the celebration was the cutting of Chief Iwuanyanwu’s 79th birthday cake at his country home, and the raising of funds, earlier, during the Church Service for the maintenance of the Cathedral which the Governor initiated and was supported by his friends.

Present at the Church service were the Deputy Governor Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the current President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Prof George Obiozor, his predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, top government officials and key friends of the Governor.