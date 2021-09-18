Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today sworn-in the new Head of Service, Chairman, Civil Service Commission as well as twenty two Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking during the occasion held at the Banquet Hall, Bauchi Government House, Governor Bala congratulated and charged them to work together with commissioners, relevant stakeholders and groups to ensure smooth implementation of government policies and programmes adding that their appointments were based on merit.

According to the governor his administration will continue to provide the citizens with developmental projects adding that this can achieved with cooperation and understanding between officials, civil servants and relevant stakeholders.

Governor Bala said it is expected of them to introduce strategies to support his administration’s plan of reviving sectors for the economic growth development of the State.

Governor Bala reiterated his administration’s commitment towards restructuring the State hence the need to work together with relevant stakeholders and donor agencies within and outside the State.