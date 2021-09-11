Advertisement

The Economic and Finance Crimes Commission, EFCC has quizzed the overseeing /Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Dr Fabian Okonkwo for alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was gathered that he was arrested by the operatives of the anti-graft agency on Friday morning in his office at PRODA Road, Industrial Layout Emene, Enugu.

Sources from his office told our correspondent that the overseeing DG had earlier refused arrest as his security details were reported to have asked EFCC operatives to produce warrant of arrest or in alternative, drop a letter of invitation rather than coming to embarrass him in his office.

One of the sources said that it was after so many calls from both sides that the acting DG was later, surrendered to the armed wielding operatives of the EFCC, who took him to the Enugu Zonal office for questioning allegations of misappropriation of institute funds.

An operative of EFCC told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that the anti-graft received three petitions against him bothering on division of public funds and illegal payments.

Recalled that the House of Representatives had earlier in February recommended for the suspension of the acting DG for alleged gross violation of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

The Reps specifically said that Dr. Okonkwo and all principal Staff of the Institute involved in the illegal payment of Contractors be referred to the relevant government anti-graft agencies for investigation and prosecution.

The house while adopting a report of its Committee on Public Procurement, accused the acting DG of abusing the provisions of the public procurement. It recommended that the Head of Accounts, Mr. Patrick Nebuwa, should also be suspended with immediate effect and should be handed over to relevant government anti-graft agencies for immediate investigation and prosecution.

But since the house made its recommendations, the acting DG, was still holding sway and calling the short.

Mr. Nebuwa, was to be suspended for allegedly conniving with the Acting Director General to make illegal payment and reactivate account with Zenith Bank Plc in total disregard to Mr. President’s directive on Treasury Single Account (TSA) and without approval from the Accountant General’s Office, according to the House report.

The House also asked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Presidency to sanction the governing Board of the Institute for interfering in the executive functions of the institute by directing the Acting Director General to re-activate the account with Zenith Bank Plc in gross violation of Mr. President’s order on Treasury Single Account (TSA) as well as their directive to the Acting Director General to cancel and re-award contracts that have been completed by contractors.

Other recommendations approved by the House include: that “all the contracts that were awarded by the Acting Director-General of Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, Engr. Fabian Okonkwo, remains nullified and all monies paid to Companies that were awarded contracts illegally, should be recovered by relevant government anti-graft Agencies immediately, also recommend freezing of accounts of those companies that were paid illegally.

“The Acting Director-General Engr. Fabian Okonkwo should be suspended with immediate effect and handed over to the relevant government anti-graft Agencies for investigation in line with the provisions of Sections 53 and 58 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.”

It however asked the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to conduct a Post Procurement Audit of the Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, from 2015 to date and report back to the Committee.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson of the EFCC in Enugu Zonal office, Mrs Bethel Ude, were unsuccessful as her phone was said switched off at the time of filing this report.