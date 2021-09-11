Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra government has directed banks to resume operation effective Monday.

Gov. Willie Obiano gave the directive during a meeting with members of the State Security Council comprising all security outfits in the state and heads of all bank branches in the state.

According to the Governor who stressed that the sit -at -home compliance affects the Gross Domestic Product, GDP and economy of the state, pointed out that banks that don’t comply with the directive will be sealed for the whole week.

The Governor, however said that if such banks don’t open the upper Monday, the bank will be permanently closed.

He assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure compliance, saying that adequate security patrol will increase around bank branches and other business ventures across the state.

Obiano further directed that markets will continue to open, as well as commuters involved in transportation business, asking people to have confidence and go about their businesses without fear.

He further asked the bank branch heads to articulate their bank branches and relevant information to be handed over to the Commissioner of Police, for adequate planning and entrenchment of security, as security operatives will be deployed early in strategic locations to ensure that people move about without molestation.