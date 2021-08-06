Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has threatened Fulani herders killing farmers in Enugu state.

IPOB vowed to teach them a lesson in the language they would understand.

About eight persons were recently killed in Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The ambush carried out by herdsmen also left hectares of farmland destroyed, with a number of residents missing.

The community had linked the attack to threats by herdsmen who reportedly blamed IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for their action.

Reacting, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, described the renewed attack as barbaric.

In a statement he issued, Powerful said the attack has exposed the Nigerian security agencies as hypocrites who are compromised.

The statement titled: “Fulani killer herdsmen slaughtering farmers in Enugu will be taught a lesson in the language they understand,” reads: “The renewed barbaric and unprovoked attacks on different communities in Enugu State by Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, have once again exposed the hypocrisy of the compromised Nigeria military, police and other security agencies supervising the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Biafrans by the Fulani.

“The same double-faced and Fulani-controlled Nigerian security agencies hunting for the operatives of the Eastern Security Network ESN, are watching Fulani herdsmen as they continue their killing spree across Biafra land.

“Instead of halting these genocidal attacks against innocent Biafrans, the compromised and complicit Nigeria security agencies take pleasure in hunting and killing our volunteers defending our ancestral land. The massacre of innocent Biafrans at Ehamufu in Enugu State Wednesday morning unchallenged by the security agents is another confirmation of the criminal role of the Nigeria security agencies in the evil agenda of the Fulani in Nigeria.

“The barbaric attacks on the hapless people of Eha-amufu and Ogbuji communities in Isi-uzo local government has proven that Nigerian soldiers singular agenda in Biafraland is to be distracting the ESN and IPOB and thereby create the environment for Fulani Herdsmen to continue with their land grabbing tendency and atrocities against Biafran communities.

“We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, therefore, want to remind the Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen and their partners in crime that they won’t succeed in Biafra land as long as we exist. Our gallant men will again teach them in the only language they understand. We did it before and they attested to that, and we shall do it again.”