By Favour Goodness

The two people who died during the bloody confrontation that happened at Izuchukwu junction area of roundabout in the industrial town according to eye witness account is a leader of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a commercial motorcyclist.

Our source claimed that problem started at about 7.00am in the morning when some IPOB members came out to enforce the sit at home order and in the process blockade the major roads in the industrial town.

Some unidentified soldiers according to him however came in to clear the items used to block the roads leading to altercation between them and the IPOB members.

Sources said that the two victims were actually killed by gun shots by the unknown soldiers.

Meanwhile, the industrial town has been reduced to a ghost town as the people who initially came to out for their daily business had to rush back home.

Some vehicles were also smashed by aggrieved persons over the attack on the civilians by armed soldiers.

Meanwhile, a combined team of security agencies as at the time of filing this report later stormed the town to disperse the protesters.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Anambra State command could not be reached for police angle of the story